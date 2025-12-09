A swift response from the NSW Rural Fire Service has seen a blaze that broke out in extreme fire danger conditions quickly contained.

The fire danger rating was listed as extreme on Saturday, December 6, when reports came in of a grass fire burning near Canowindra.

Canobolas Zone deployed several firefighting appliances, supported by group officers are field managers, operational officer Zac Hojel said.

Crews arrived to find the fire burning through canola stubble.

“We had a number of the appliances attack the front of the fire to prevent further property spread,” Mr Hojel said.

An aircraft returning from the Mid Lachlan Valley was also retasked and provided aerial firefighting to see the fire stopped.

“With quick action and efforts from the crews and aircraft we were able to gain the upper hand on it and reduce further spread,” Mr Hojel said.

While the result was a good one, the NSW RFS is urging continued caution as hot and dry conditions persist.

“Reconsider any activity that may impose a fire risk and if in doubt, you can contact your local fire control centre,” Mr Hojel said.

“We just implore local residents to maintain awareness and safety.”

The NSW RFS website provides up-to-date fire information, planning and preparation resources, and contact details.

Mr Hojel also encouraged community members to stay informed: the Hazards Near Me app can be downloaded to receive alerts on fire bans, dangerous fire conditions and local incidents.

The NSW RFS is also reminding residents to report fires to 000, with one recent blaze in Nangar National Park confirmed to have been started by a lightning strike.

“Even with the rain and the wet weather that we did have we’re still seeing that lightning start fires,” Mr Hojel said.