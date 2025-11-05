Locals have played their part in a $1.4 million national fundraiser to help people out of homelessness, with a beautiful Saturday morning walk becoming a highlight of a 10-day challenge spreading across the country.

Canowindra’s John “JP” Payten teamed up with his nephew James Payten to take on Nedd Brockmann’s Uncomfortable Challenge- and between them, the pair have raised more than $23,000 for the charity We Are Mobilise.

JP committed to walking 30 minutes a day - mostly on his treadmill - but on Saturday 25 October, the challenge came to life in a special way when Nedd himself travelled to Canowindra, with James, to join JP for a community walk.

The town rallied, turning out in force for a morning that combined fitness, friendship, and generosity.

A highlight came when Nedd presented JP with a $10,000 cheque towards their fundraising, a moment of pride and celebration for all who had supported the effort.

The local walk was one of dozens happening across Australia as part of Nedd’s Uncomfortable Challenge, a 10-day national movement inspired by the man who’s become known for pushing the limits of endurance in the name of helping others.

This time last year, Nedd was pounding the track himself, covering an incredible 1,000 miles in just 12 days and 13 hours, and raising $3.7 million for people experiencing homelessness.

Now, he’s encouraging others to take up their own “uncomfortable” goals, big or small.

“It’s exciting,” he said.

“We’ve been hopping between states and getting around people doing their own Uncomfortable Challenge.”

Across the country, people have taken on all sorts of challenges to raise money and awareness.

“Some are running 5km a day, some 42km a day,” Nedd said.

“Some are sleeping outside for 10 nights, some are doing a stand-up comedy gig.

It’s very very cool.”

And the results have been extraordinary.

“That to me is what’s been really cool about this whole Uncomfortable Challenge,” Nedd said.

“Everyone’s communities are getting around them.

We’ve got all these little fires of communities building this huge blazing heap which is the fundraising tally.”

From his early “50 marathons in 50 days” to his record-breaking run across Australia, Nedd’s mission has always been about turning endurance into empathy, raising funds to help people move from homelessness into housing through programs funded by We Are Mobilise.

Those programs are now changing lives in real time.

During this year’s challenge, Nedd received a message from someone who had just received the keys to their own apartment after three years of homelessness.

The first 12 weeks of their rent had been paid through funds raised by Mobilise. When they later saw Nedd being interviewed on Sunrise, they reached out to thank him.

“It was a really special moment,” Nedd said.

Locally, JP has met Nedd and is very much an admirer of his work so he was keen to do something to help, his sister Anne Ward said.

The community walk, which took participants across Canowindra’s iconic swinging bridge and along the town’s beautiful new river paths, brought locals together in the spirit of support and generosity.

Anne extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who joined in or donated.