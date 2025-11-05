Access to the Cowra Fire Station is set to improve, with Cowra Council approving the installation of concrete blisters along the station frontage to prevent vehicles from parking and blocking emergency vehicles.

The decision was made at the Cowra Council meeting on Monday, 27 October, following a recommendation from the Local Transport Forum, which received unanimous support for the safety upgrade.

The plan will see the construction of a concrete blister treatment in front of the fire station, designed in consultation with Fire and Rescue NSW, and subject to approval from Transport for New South Wales and Cowra Police.

Mayor Paul Smith said the measure came after repeated parking issues had hindered the movement of fire trucks responding to emergencies.

“We approached Transport for New South Wales to put some line marking from the fire station right out to the middle of the road,” he said.

“They said no, they wouldn’t allow us to do that.”

“So the decision was made to put blisters out so that the fire engine can get out, but no one can park along there, because they’ll run into the blisters.”

He said the move had the full support of the fire brigade and FRNSW management.

“That’s been put to the fire brigade and the head office and they’re all quite happy with that,” Mayor Smith said.

“There will be blisters coming out from the fire station and hopefully that will alleviate the truck parking there.”

Cowra Fire Captain Steve Overman said the new infrastructure would make a significant difference to emergency response times.

“We just want to remind people that the front of the fire station is a no parking zone,” he said.

“This year alone, we’ve been blocked about six times when we’ve had to attend a callout because someone’s parked right out the front.”

He said the issue has become increasingly common, with drivers leaving their cars, trucks or caravans while visiting nearby businesses.

“A lot of the time, people just duck across the road to grab something to eat and we have to go and find them to move their vehicle so we can get the fire truck out,” Mr Overman said.

“It does put delays on our response time when that happens.”

Captain Overman said the station welcomed the Council’s action and hoped it would prevent further incidents.

“The blisters are a great idea, they’ll make it physically impossible for anyone to park there, which means we can respond faster and keep the community safe,” he said.

Council and Fire and Rescue NSW are encouraging residents to remain mindful of no parking zones and to help ensure fire trucks can always exit the station quickly in an emergency.