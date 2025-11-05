Do you know someone who always goes above and beyond for the Cowra community?

Someone who lends a helping hand, volunteers their time or simply makes our town a better place to live?

Now’s the time to celebrate them, with nominations officially open for the 2026 Cowra Australia Day Awards.

The Cowra Australia Day Committee is inviting the community to put forward local heroes, young achievers and community groups who embody the spirit of generosity, leadership and connection that defines Cowra.

The Australia Day Awards shine a light on the incredible people and organisations who make Cowra Shire a vibrant and caring place.

In 2025, the community honoured:

Lusi Austin as Citizen of the Year

Callie Bridges as Young Citizen of the Year

Lachlan Valley Railway Society as Community Group of the Year

Richard Neate as Dr Warren Whiley Memorial Award

Bill West as Cowra Community Service Medal

These awards highlight the selflessness and dedication of those who contribute so much without expecting anything in return.

The 2026 awards will continue that proud tradition, celebrating those who make a real difference in the lives of others.

Nomination forms are available from the Cowra Council Customer Service Centre on Kendal Street or online at the official Australia Day in Cowra page.

The website also includes a full list of past winners.

For more information, contact the Community Development Team at communityprojects@cowra.nsw.gov.au or phone 02 6340 2064.

Preparations for next year’s celebrations are already in full swing, with the Australia Day Working Party chaired by Director of Corporate Services Alan Dalton meeting throughout the second half of 2025 to coordinate events across the Shire.

Key highlights from recent meetings include the 2026 competition is open to all Cowra Shire primary students with the theme “Design Your Own Playground for the Community.”

Entries close 31 October 2025.

Preschools are also invited to take part, with their group entries displayed in the Council Foyer and Civic Centre.

The Australia Day 2026 Official Service will be held at the Cowra Civic Centre, featuring a Welcome to Country, citizenship ceremonies, the national anthem and a community sing-along finale led by the local choir.

The day will also include a Rotary Community Breakfast, Inner Wheel morning tea, a vehicle display, sporting activities and possibly a movie screening to finish off the celebrations.

Video production and livestreaming quotes have been received to ensure everyone in the community can share in the event, whether in person or online.

From tireless volunteers and local sports coaches to community organisers and everyday heroes, these awards and events are a heartfelt thank you to the individuals and groups who make Cowra stronger, kinder and more connected.

If you know someone who deserves to be recognised, nominate them today and help shine a light on the people who make Cowra better.