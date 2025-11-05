The team at Cowra Tourism Corporation has once again proudly showcased the Cowra region at the Canberra Caravan Lifestyle Expo.

Held from 24 – 26 October this event provided a meaningful opportunity to connect directly with one of our Cowra’s key visitor markets.

This year Cowra Tourism secured an exclusive pavilion, offering a dedicated space to highlight the region.

The pavilion featured a mix of local attractions producers, and invited Central West destinations in Forbes, Weddin and Oberon.

Local providers including Bulla Creek, the Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre, Glen Donald Estate and a strong lineup of local winemakers helped showcase the absolute best of the Cowra Region.

Together the flavor, story and warmth of the region came to life in Canberra.

Also on offer in the pavilion was a chill-out zone supported by Reflections Holidays, giving expo-goers a comfortable and relaxed space to sit, sample and connect with what a central west getaway could feel like.

Over three vibrant days, nearly 14,000 visitors came through the gates, with record sales and overwhelming interest in upcoming travel for food and wine, history, adventure and agri- tourism based experiences, the event delivered one of Cowra Tourism’s most successful exhibition outcomes to date.

A standout highlight was the delicious local food experience; thanks must go to the team at Breakout River Meats, who generously supplied Cowra lamb.

BBQ’d onsite by our guest chef and paired with local spice rubs, the tastings were a major hit with hundreds of enquiries about where to buy Cowra lamb locally and sell outs of every partner product that was served.

The activation perfectly showcased the exceptional quality of Central West produce and helped bring to life the story of what a visit to our region truly tastes like.

Cowra Tourism Manager Courtney Preo said the expo was an opportunity to meaningfully connect with visitors who are actively planning regional travel.

“Canberra is a vital market for Cowra," Ms Preo said.

"Securing our own pavilion allowed us to elevate the region, highlight our strengths, and share the story of Cowra and our neighbours as a must-visit destination in the Central West."

"The level of interest and positive feedback over the weekend shows how much people value authentic regional experiences."

The expo also strengthened partnerships across the region, demonstrating the value of collaboration to grow regional visitation.

“I’ve collaborated with many teams over the years, but the dedication I saw to promoting our region and inspiring travelers to visit our region goes unmatched," Ms Preo said.

"The passion and teamwork on display made the few days really special.”

Cowra Tourism is already looking forward to a bigger and better exhibit for 2026 and we are calling on the region to once again get behind tourism and help us tell the powerful story of why visitors should choose the Cowra region for their next escape.

If you are interested in joining them, simply email manager@cowratourism.com.au