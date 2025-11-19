Gooloogong SES is set to receive a new vehicle equipped with life-saving medical equipment.

Eleven regional communities are to receive new Community First Response vehicles, which will ensure trained volunteers have the tools, medical supplies and technology they need to deliver lifesaving care, the NSW Government has announced.

This $1.8 million investment in the new vehicles includes the installation of high-tech medical supplies such as resuscitation equipment, a splint kit, maternity kit, burns pack, defibrillator and paediatric care instruments.

Purpose built for regional conditions, each vehicle features secure, dust-proof compartments and lockable pods to safely store critical medical equipment and medications.

NSW SES Deputy Commissioner, Debbie Platz APM, said the vehicles represent a significant investment to strengthen emergency response capabilities and support volunteers to help their communities.

“With expert training provided by NSW Ambulance, our CFR-trained volunteers are equipped to deliver timely, critical medical support in rural communities where ambulance resources may be many kilometres away," Ms Platz said.

Sofala SES volunteer Natalie Cole says the unit is often the first on scene at serious incidents in her community.

“Knowing everything we need is safely stored and ready to go means we can focus entirely on the patient in front of us," she said.

As a trained clinical volunteer, Ms Cole is able to administer lifesaving medication, the same kind now stored securely in the SES’s newest addition to its fleet.

“It’s a unique opportunity to gain clinical skills, help people on their worst day, and make that day a little better,” she said.

“Our community trusts us and these new vehicles help us live up to that trust.”

Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said the vehicles were designed and built for regional areas, drawing on the feedback and experience of dedicated frontline volunteers.

“These vehicles will improve emergency first response for some of our most remote communities and make all the difference when it matters most," he said.