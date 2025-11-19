At St Raphael’s Catholic School, Learning Support is about recognising and celebrating the unique strengths and needs of every learner.

Under the dedicated guidance of Learning Support teachers Miss Phoebe McGrath and Mrs Kristie Cooley, students are encouraged to build confidence, develop essential skills, and embrace their individual learning journeys.

Through evidence-based programs such as MiniLit, MacqLit and QuickSmart, as well as a range of tailored interventions, the Learning Support team ensures every student has the opportunity to thrive.

These programs not only strengthen literacy and numeracy but also nurture social-emotional growth, resilience, and a genuine love of learning.

This year has been filled with progress, curiosity and countless moments of achievement, and recent activities have been dedicated to hearing inclusion and understanding. To raise awareness and spark meaningful classroom conversations, the school marked Loud Shirt Day by sharing a collection of powerful personal stories from individuals navigating hearing loss.

These stories were made available to staff and students, inspiring empathy and understanding across the school community.

In connection with this, Year 1 Gold, led by Mrs Tayla Harding and Mrs Cooley, embarked on a heartwarming ‘Auslan Adventure’.

Inspired by the story Pip and Annie Go to the Country by Deaf Children Australia, students learned to sign words such as dog, pig, koala, sun and kangaroo.

Their enthusiasm was contagious as they practised each new sign and proudly presented their learning at a recent K - 6 Assembly, to the delight of peers, teachers and families.

The experience highlighted not only the joy of learning Auslan but also its vital role in building inclusive communities.

Year 1 Gold has embraced the richness of Auslan, and we look forward to nurturing their love for the language in the years ahead.

Together, the St Raph's Learning Support team continues to foster an inclusive learning culture where every child feels supported, challenged, and celebrated.