Public toilet access in Cowra's CBD is the focus of community attention after privately managed facilities in the main street were closed due to repeated vandalism.

It's clear from the calls The Cowra Guardian alone has received that the toilets inside the Plaza, managed by a private company, have been relied upon as one of the most accessible restroom options in the town centre.

Their sudden closure has highlighted the lack of easily accessible public facilities within Cowra’s busiest retail area.

A spokesperson for Cowra Shire Council acknowledged the toilets' closure has caused a significant inconvenience for many residents.

“Council is disappointed that the public toilets within the Coles Plaza have been closed indefinitely,” they said.

“We understand that the Cowra community is reliant upon these facilities, especially the elderly and mobility impaired.”

Council confirmed it has been in communication with the private owners and remains hopeful the toilets will reopen.

However, the spokesperson also made clear that Council currently has no plans to build new toilet facilities within the CBD.

“Council does not currently have plans to provide additional toilet facilities within the Cowra CBD,” they said.

While no CBD facilities are being proposed, Council has applied for grant funding to build a new adult change facility at Olympic Park, a project aimed at improving accessibility for residents with high support needs.

“Council has recently lodged an application for grant funding to enable the construction of a new adult change facility within Olympic Park,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also emphasised that all existing public toilets managed by Council continue to be maintained and cleaned daily.

“Council staff undertake daily cleaning of all Council public toilet facilities,” they said.

“Council staff ensure that the facilities are all maintained and clean for use by the community and visitors to Cowra.”

For now, no additional toilets will be added to the CBD, leaving residents waiting for news from the owners of the Plaza.