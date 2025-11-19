Cowra RSL sub-Branch members began Remembrance Day commemorations by conducting services at local nursing homes on Monday 10th November.

Residents of Weeroona and Bilyara gathered to remember past and present service personnel.

The sub-Branch members who attended and participated in the services were given a warm welcome by both venues.

The services were led by sub-Branch president Mr Nathan Flanagan.

At each service a brief outline was given of Australian involvement in Europe during World War One then RSL Padre, Lieutenant Jodie McInness recited a prayer.

Wreaths were laid by sub-Branch members to represent the Army, Navy and Air Force, and by staff and residents of the homes.

The Last Post, Ode and Reveille were played, followed by the National Anthem to conclude the services.

The Remembrance Day Commemorative Service conducted by Cowra RSL sub-Branch on Tuesday 11th November was supported by community and ex-service personnel.

After the parade was assembled, the siren was sounded at 11.00am to recall the events at the front when sirens sounded to announce the ceasefire and end of hostilities.

After the playing of the Last Post, one minutes silence and Reveille, RSL padre, Lieutenant Jodie McInness, recited a Prayer for the Nation.

Then Mr Nathan Flanagan, president of the Cowra sub-Branch, welcomed guests and spoke about history of Remembrance Day and its significance.

Wreaths were laid by sub-Branch members in memory of those who served in the Armed Forces and by representatives of many local organisations and schools.

The Cowra RSL sub-Branch would like to thank all those who attended and participated in the ceremony.