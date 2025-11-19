Cowra Evening CWA branch recently held a Spring Fair fundraiser in the lovely and extensive garden at ‘Warrengie”, the home of David and Ruth Fagan.

More than 100 people came to enjoy a delicious lunch and afternoon tea prepared by our members.

A trading table and a raffle were also included.

Entertainment included a fashion parade compered by popular local identity, Tommy Jeffs, and Cowra’s very talented Lisa Flanagan sang beautifully for us.

Geoffrey Casey donned a chauffeur’s outfit and took guests on short jaunts in his beautifully restored 1928 Chevrolet Convertible, made by Holden in Australia.

Clothes for the fashion parade were supplied by BUSHMAN’S BOOTS & ALL.

Ladies’ outfits were modelled by Joy Bonnor, Megan White, Anne Jeffery, Jenny Laing, Maddie O’Reilly and Barbie Carne.

Eve Casey, Isabel Kilby and Gracie Batey modelled the girls’ clothes.

David Fagan, Aiden Green, Seamus McCormick, Shane Kruger, Rhys and Geoffrey Kilby, Jock and Tom Casey, and Archie Batey did the honours for the men and boys.

It was a bright and sunny day and a great success socially and financially.