The Cowra Community Enterprise held its Annual General Meeting with a powerful message of generosity, gratitude and community spirit.

CCE proudly announced $6,000 in donations to a number of local individuals and initiatives making a real difference in people’s lives.

The meeting was a celebration of people helping people, reflecting the CCE’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Cowra community through sponsorships, donations, supported accommodation, affordable essentials and most importantly, a sense of belonging for everyone.

Founded by a small group of passionate locals, Karren Cave, Shirley Sim, Frances Woodbridge, Geoffrey Power, Cassie Easther and Judy Spratt, the Cowra Community Enterprise began as a vision to remove barriers and create opportunities for those in need.

That vision has grown into a thriving organisation with over 30 active volunteers, all working toward a single goal: building stronger, more compassionate futures for everyone in Cowra.

The AGM was also an opportunity to recognise the incredible volunteers who keep the organisation running.

These selfless individuals donate their time, energy and hearts to ensure CCE’s programs continue to reach those who need them most.