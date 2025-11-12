It was Rotarian Harry Howard of “Woolarac” Cowra, ex RAAF who first invited the Red Radial pilots to Cowra Airport.

Harry wrote in 2020 for the Cowra Guardian “About 60% to 70% are ex-military, airline staff and general aviation guys.

It’s a very disciplined environment, run like a military unit”.

In their Yak 52 and Nanchang Cj-6 aircraft they practise formation flying and Cowra residents would have seen the success of their recent week- long stay as they flew in perfect formation over our skies last Friday.

The Red Radials come each year because the facilities here are so good.

Fly OZ offer them a briefing room, a hangar for gathering and invite them to join the free community barbecue on Fridays.

The Cowra Council approve.

Their planes could have been admired lined up at the Cowra airport and ‘in the distance’ as they flew manoeuvres over our town.

Now Harry’s wife Mandy continues to invite these Red Radials to Cowra and to involve the Inner Wheel Club of Cowra in catering for the Red Radials’ Lunches over their week here.

Cowra’s Inner Wheel Club is one of the very many International Inner Wheel Clubs whose members meet monthly in friendship with a purpose- supporting their local community, Australian National Cord Blood Research and International projects in developing countries.

Local members meet at Club Cowra on the third Monday of the month at 11 am.

For further information regarding Inner Wheel, contact secretary at iiw.au.cowra@gmail.com

Tom Fisher, volunteers his time, lives in Ipswich, drives down in a vehicle, the rest fly in from Queensland and NSW and Tom pays all his own expenses.