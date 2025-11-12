Emerging Melbourne band, Powder Blue, is set to make waves in Canowindra with an electrifying performance that promises to blend their classic style with the warmth of country spirit.

The band, known for their unique fusion of psychedelic rock, reggae, and funk, will bring their signature lush and nostalgic sound to Canowindra's Rosnay Organic Wines on Sunday 16 November.

Alex Mitchell, the talented drummer and Canowindra native, will be leading the charge as Powder Blue joins forces with the Country Education Foundation for their 2025 fundraising event.

A recipient of the Country Education Foundation of Canowindra (CEF) scholarship, Alex’s journey from the rural landscapes of NSW to the bustling music scene of Melbourne has been both inspiring and rewarding.

Studying at Monash University, Alex has embraced the vibrant opportunities that city life offers, while maintaining a deep connection to his roots.

“Playing in Canowindra is an incredible opportunity to reconnect with the community that shaped my musical journey,” Alex said.

“The music scene here is all about community and shared experiences, which is a refreshing contrast to the professional, fast-paced environment in Melbourne.

"We’re thrilled to bring a slice of the city’s musical energy back home.”

This homecoming is not just about the music; it’s a chance for the band members to experience the charm of Canowindra. Although their tour schedule leaves limited time for leisure, the band will be staying at Alex’s family farm, providing a unique glimpse into rural life.

Alex plans to introduce his bandmates to the town’s vibrant local spots and businesses.

The band’s presence on Triple J Unearthed has garnered enthusiastic feedback, highlighting their ability to create music that resonates deeply with listeners.

Tickets available at www.123tix.com.au/events/50430/powder-blue-tour-cef-fundraiser.

To learn more about CEF and their work for our local students visit cef.org.au