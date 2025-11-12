What began as a small personal challenge has become one of Cowra’s most inspiring community success stories.

Sharlene Ryan has completed an incredible 370 kilometre walk throughout October, raising $8,293 for the Cancer Council’s Breast Cancer Awareness campaign.

Originally setting out to walk 58 kilometres, Sharlene’s determination and the overwhelming support from the Cowra community helped her surpass her goal by more than 312 kilometres.

The challenge, which began as a personal milestone, quickly grew into a shared effort of compassion and encouragement as locals rallied behind Sharlene’s mission.

From friends and customers to complete strangers, support poured in from across the region, turning her walk into a powerful symbol of resilience, hope and unity.

“I would personally like to thank everyone for your amazing support during the month of October for my walk for the Cancer Council,” Sharlene said.

“I’ve been so overwhelmed by the support I received and couldn’t have done it without everyone’s support and encouragement.”

Sharlene’s journey was one of both endurance and emotion.

Each step represented not just her own strength but also that of the countless individuals and families impacted by breast cancer.

Her commitment has raised vital funds for cancer research and awareness and reminded the Cowra community of the power of coming together for a cause that touches so many lives.