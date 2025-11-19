Cowra residents will get their first chance to step inside the brand new $110.2 million Cowra Hospital when the facility opens its doors for a Community Open Day on 29 November.

The event marks the completion of one of the region’s largest ever health investments, delivering a purpose built, modern hospital designed to meet Cowra’s healthcare needs for decades to come.

Health Service Manager Pauline Rowston said the community can expect a state of the art facility that was shaped directly by local input.

“It’s absolutely beautiful,” Ms Rowston said.

“The builders have done an amazing job.”

“Consultation with the community was listened to.”

“We’ve got everything that we asked for, and it looks fabulous,” she said.

While the new hospital represents a major leap forward, leaving the old facility behind has been emotional for long time staff and locals.

When asked about the move into the new facility and leaving the old one behind, Ms Rowston said there was “a touch of nostalgia and a touch of sadness.”

“But there’s also a feeling of excitement in moving into an environment that’s absolutely purpose built for delivering medicine and medical care in today’s world,” she said.

She encouraged the entire community to seize the opportunity to tour the new hospital.

“I would love the community to come and have a look and appreciate what has been achieved,” she said.

“I’m very excited to see everyone there on Saturday the 29th.”

The Open Day will offer a detailed look at the hospital’s new clinical spaces and improved services.

Visitors will enter via the Emergency Department entrance on Brisbane Street, where staff and event signage will guide attendees.

Guided tours will depart every 15 minutes throughout the Open Day, giving residents the chance to explore the new Emergency Department, maternity unit, inpatient rooms, outpatient areas and other upgraded facilities.

Visitors will also be able to meet Health Infrastructure and Western NSW Local Health District staff who will be available to answer questions and discuss the redevelopment.

All internal areas of the hospital are fully accessible, ensuring everyone can comfortably take part in the tours.

Registration is essential, as each tour group has limited capacity, to book visit trybooking.com

Attendees are asked to wear closed in shoes and suitable walking attire.

Parking will be available in surrounding streets, with event staff on hand to assist on arrival.

The Open Day will be Cowra’s first full look at the modern hospital that will replace the ageing facility and deliver a significant improvement in local healthcare.