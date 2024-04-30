Commemorations from dawn til dusk for ANZAC Day

On April 25, the spirit of ANZAC Day reverberated throughout Cowra as the community came together to honor and remember the sacrifices of Australia's servicemen and women.
From dawn until dusk, various ceremonies and events were held across the town, paying tribute to the heroes of the past and present.
The day began with a dawn service at 5:50am, where locals gathered to mark the solemn occasion and pay their respects to the fallen.
Following the dawn service, a wreath-laying ceremony took place at Cowra War Cemetery at 9:30am.
At 10:20am, a community street march captured the attention of onlookers as participants proudly marched down the main street of Cowra.
With banners flying high and hearts filled with pride, the march symbolized the community's unwavering support for Australia's servicemen and women, past and present.
At 11 am, a community service was held at River Park, where heartfelt speeches and reflections were shared, reminding attendees of the courage and sacrifice of the ANZACs.
Amidst the ceremonies, the spirit of camaraderie and mateship was also evident in the many games of 2-up played at clubs and pubs throughout Cowra.
These traditional games provided a light hearted yet meaningful way for locals to come together and honour the ANZAC tradition.
