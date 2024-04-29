Family tradition honours ANZAC memory

Marching alongside veterans and their families, proudly wearing ancestral medals is a continuing tradition for Allie and Isla Sutherland.
The Cowra sisters wear the medals earned by their great grandfather - Clive William Reynolds of Boorowa when they march each Anzac Day.
Enlisting in Boorowa on November 25, 1941, Private Clive William Reynolds had served in the 61st Australian Infantry Battalion.
Originally forming in World War I and modelled on a Highland regiment - the battalion abandoned their kilts and Scottish regalia in preparation for brutal pacific jungle warfare across New Guinea and later, Bougainville. The battalion was famously part of the battle of Milne Bay, considered to be the first land battle where the Japanese were decisively defeated in the war on land.
Clive's daughter, Debbie Petty said that whilst Clive had "marched in Boorowa until he'd passed away" he didn't want to share the stories of the brutal campaign with his loved ones.
Nonetheless, the family continues to honour his service and that of other veterans, even if military structures of regiments, battalions and actions are more abstract.
"Our three children had taken it in turns to wear the medals, and now the grandchildren carry it on. Dad wouldn't talk about the war, mum would ask him and he'd have nightmares; he was a forward scout," Debbie said.
Carl Petty, the grandfather of Allie and Isla, along with their mother Elyse added "We all come, the kids have marched every year, we've been marching for 39 years".
The family honours the memory of Private Reynolds' service, continuing the tradition wearing the Pacific Star (1939-45), Pacific Star (1941-45), War Medal (39-45) and the Australian Service Medal.
Anzac Day in Cowra began with the dawn service, a large crowd gathering in the early morning chill to commemorate the solemn occasion.
Members of the Cowra Cadets mounted an Honour Guard at the Cenotaph. After the parade formed up and marched to the Cenotaph the service was led by Acting Cowra Branch President, Vic Capare, who, in his address, spoke of the sacrifice of servicemen in all conflicts.
The RSL Padre, Lieutenant Jodie McInness led the prayers and wreaths were laid to represent the armed forces and conflicts in which servicemen had been involved.
