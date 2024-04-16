Race dominance continues

Dubbo trainer Connie Greig and Muswellbrook based rider Leandro Ribeiro continued their dominance on the circuit when combining on Saturday to win the 1400 metres Lane Cove Legends/Doug Allen Memorial Picnic Cup with Valadyium.
Frau Holle and Namarari led the Cup field to the halfway point where Celtic Harp ($2.20 favourite) moved up wide to attack.
Meanwhile, Ribeiro was biding his time and when given more rein in the straight Valadyium ($3.50) cruised to the front and won by over a length from the strong finishing Bush Warrior (Sebastian Galea, $6) with California August (Madison Wright, $2.80) burdened with a massive 78kg, a brave third.
The first leg of a double for Connie Greig and Leandro Ribeiro was Better Judgement ($5.50) which led throughout from the outside barrier to defeat Alaskan Aura (Zara Lewis, $9) and Luscious (Madison Wright, $2.80) by over 4 lengths in the 1000 metres CL Commodities Grenfell Picnic Bracelet.
The biggest fields at a picnic meeting for several years saw emergencies declared in some races, including the 1200 metres Terry Bros Furniture & Bedding Class 2 Trophy Handicap won by the Ashley Gibson, Gilgandra trained Foxstorm.
In an exciting finish, Foxstorm (Zara Lewis, $8) came from well back to score by a short half head from Pahang (Dylan Parrott, $4.40) with a nose to the third placed Far Too Hot (Madison Wright, $3 equal fav.).
Madison Wright had earlier brought the Neil Osborne, Canberra trained debut maker Ima Dubawi ($2.50 fav.) from midfield to win the 1000 metres Mawhood's IGA Maiden Plate from Jet Missile (Dylan Parrott, $3) and Red Card Rosie (Ricky Blewitt, $4).
From the Moruya stables of Natalie Jarvis, Champ Profond ($2 favourite) was taken straight to the front by Madison Wright and romped home over 8 lengths ahead of The Drafter (Ricky Blewitt, $3.60) and Gifted Curves, Sebastian Galea, $6) in the 1400 metres McAlister Motors Class B Handicap.
The innovative Grenfell Club staged the longest distance Picnic race in NSW and the 2150 metres O'Connors/Case IH Presidents Class 1 Trophy Cup Trophy Handicap resulted in an enthralling contest.
Turning for home, Mayapple took a narrow lead from Ready For Lift Off, Radiant Glow and Sham with Thetis making a move from last position.
Over the final 300 metres Mayapple (Leandro Ribeiro, $1.80 fav.) and Thetis (Izzy Neale, $8) matched strides with Thetis eventually winning by a head while over five lengths away third was Radiant Glow (Zara Lewis, $3.80).
Thetis which won it's first race after 40 starts, is trained at Forbes by Peter Kirby who also trained the half brother Hayne Plane to win 5 races, mainly over long distances.
Grenfell attracted a very good crowd and the unique array of prizes and bonuses was much appreciated by the owners, trainers and jockeys.
