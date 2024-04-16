Cowra Guardiansport
Race dominance continues

By Colin Hodges
April 16 2024 - 12:34pm
Winning jockey Leandro Ribeiro, winning trainer Connie Greig, and strapper Amber Collins with Grenfell Picnic Cup winner Valadyium. Image: Jeff Hanson/NSW Country and Picnic Racing
Dubbo trainer Connie Greig and Muswellbrook based rider Leandro Ribeiro continued their dominance on the circuit when combining on Saturday to win the 1400 metres Lane Cove Legends/Doug Allen Memorial Picnic Cup with Valadyium.

