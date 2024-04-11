Over $20k in help for hospital

The Cowra Hospital Auxiliary has made a substantial donation of more than $20,000 worth of crucial equipment to the Maternity Ward and Theatre at the Cowra Hospital.
With the acquisition of vital equipment, including a Large Bilitouch Phototherapy Blanket for the Maternity Ward and telescopes for the Theatre, the Cowra Hospital is poised to elevate its standards of care.
Marie Peel, Nurse Unit Manager (NUM) in the operating theatre, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the Auxiliary's generosity.
"The generosity of the Cowra Hospital Auxiliary has enabled us to provide a variety of surgical procedures," Ms Peel said.
She highlighted the diverse equipment purchased, including telescopes for specialised surgery and monitors for enhanced visualisation during procedures.
Ms Peel outlined the impact of the Auxiliary's contributions on patient care, "it is estimated approximately 564 patients have benefited from the Auxiliary's contributions".
Ms Peel emphasised the introduction of new surgical techniques, such as laparoscopic hernia repair surgery, were made possible through the Auxiliary's support.
Melissa Ousby, Maternity Unit Manager, also expressed gratitude for the Auxiliary's donation.
"The Bili-Therapy Pad is a fantastic new addition to the Maternity Unit, many thanks to the Hospital Auxiliary," Ms Ousby said.
She highlighted the transformative impact of the equipment, noting, "prior to this, we would traditionally keep babies in the humidicrib and use overhead phototherapy lights where the baby would be separated from mum for 24-48 hours".
"This new equipment will now allow babies needing jaundice treatment to stay with their mothers, at the bedside and in their bassinet," Ms Ousby said.
"It works by lying the baby on a flat pad where a blue LED light is emitted to help breakdown the jaundice levels in the baby's skin."
"The baby is then wrapped up and kept warm near mum where bonding and feeding can still occur promptly," Ms Ousby said, highlighting the importance of maintaining crucial mother-baby bonding moments during treatment.
