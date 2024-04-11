Flu shots available in Cowra

As Australia braces for the flu season, Cowra's Health Hub is gearing up to ensure residents are protected against the seasonal virus.
With the flu season's arrival advancing in recent years, health authorities have issued a swift reminder for Australians to get vaccinated promptly.
Pharmacist Suzie Nash emphasised the availability of flu shots at the Cowra Health Hub, extending an invitation to locals to safeguard themselves against the flu.
For those not eligible for free vaccines there is a fee of $24.99.
Ms Nash outlined eligibility criteria for free vaccinations, indicating that individuals falling within specified categories could receive the vaccine without charge.
The pharmacy recently restocked its supplies, witnessing a surge in demand since April 3.
"We only advertised that we got our stock on April 3 for the private patients and for the free vaccines we got that stock on April 4," Ms Nash said, underlining the community's proactive approach to vaccination.
Additionally, Ms Nash highlighted the pharmacy's provision of flu shots for workplaces, offering companies an opportunity to prioritise employee health.
However, vaccination services are limited to individuals aged five and above.
"The most common reactions (to the vaccine) are usually a bit of a sniffly nose, soreness and redness at the injection site but usually most people don't react at all," Ms Nash reassured potential recipients, addressing common concerns about side effects.
Ms Nash reminded residents of the availability of COVID-19 booster vaccines alongside the influenza vaccine, underscoring the importance of staying up-to-date with vaccinations to combat both viruses effectively.
The National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS) has reported a staggering 26,836 cases of influenza in the first quarter of 2024, signalling a concerning trend that demands immediate attention.
Alarmingly, by February, case numbers had already doubled compared to the same period last year, raising red flags among healthcare professionals.
Individuals who received an influenza vaccine in late 2023 are still advised to receive the flu vaccine in 2024.
