Canimbla CWA keeps busy during seniors week

Members of the Canimbla CWA Branch marked Seniors Week with a series of engaging events, showcasing their community spirit and dedication to fostering creativity and camaraderie among seniors.
The first event, a Geometric Painting Workshop, was hosted by the Canimbla Branch at the Ngulaway room near the library on Tuesday, March 12.
Led by the talented Canimbla member Rhonda Sellenthin, the workshop welcomed both members and the general public to unleash their inner artists.
Participants enjoyed a day filled with fun and productivity, with Rhonda's guidance sparking creativity akin to budding Picassos.
Following the artistic endeavour, members gathered at the Gooloogong Hotel on Thursday, March 14, for a delightful luncheon organised by Meals On Wheels.
The event provided a perfect opportunity for members to socialise and savour delicious cuisine in a warm and inviting atmosphere.
For those seeking meaningful activities and new friendships, the Canimbla CWA Branch extends a welcoming invitation.
The branch hosts craft mornings twice a month every second Thursday, offering a platform for members to explore their creative talents.
Additionally, monthly meetings are held every second Thursday afternoon at 2pm.
Prospective members are encouraged to reach out and join this vibrant community.
For inquiries, please contact the Canimbla CWA.
