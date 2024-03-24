Donation to the hospital

The Cowra Cancer Action Group has made a significant contribution to the Cowra Hospital, to assist with the purchase of a crucial blood pressure machine.
On March 14, 2024, Jean Sandberg, the president of the Cowra Cancer Action Group and fellow member Maureen Knight made a presentation to Sam Doorey and Sue Mangion, two of the Clinical Nurse Specialists at the Chemotherapy Unit.
The donation will bolster the hospital's capacity to monitor patients effectively, ensuring timely and accurate assessments.
"We needed another blood pressure machine because we need two in a room at all times," clinical nurse specialist with the chemotherapy unit, Sue Mangion said.
"We need it because the patients here can have high or low blood pressure, which could necessitate changes in medication or even cause delays in treatments. So, it's a very important piece of equipment."
The necessity for multiple blood pressure machines stems from the hospital's protocol of conducting observations on every patient that presents.
"We need to have at least two in here," Ms Mangion said.
The generosity of the Cowra Cancer Action Group enhances the hospital's ability to deliver quality healthcare services to the local community.
The Cowra Cancer Action Group's partnership with the Central West Credit Union has been instrumental in facilitating such contributions.
The credit union's continued support, including a fundraiser held late in 2023, has enabled the Cowra Cancer Action Group to extend its reach and provide vital assistance to those in the local area battling cancer.
President of Cowra Cancer Action Group, Jean Sandberg expressed gratitude for the ongoing support received from the Central West Credit Union.
"We could not be more grateful to the Central West Credit Union for this donation," Ms Sandberg said.
"Our committee is so appreciative of all that the Cowra community continues to do to support us and help our local community when they need it most," she said.
