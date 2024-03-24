Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Donation to the hospital

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
March 25 2024 - 8:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Cowra Cancer Action Group has made a significant contribution to the Cowra Hospital, to assist with the purchase of a crucial blood pressure machine.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.