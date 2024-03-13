Natural capital:Trees as an alternative crop

An important conference targeting farmers and landholders will be held at Rydges in Bathurst on March 21 and 22 aimed at raising their awareness of the multi-level benefits of trees in agricultural production systems - especially emerging markets for timber products with the potential to add new income streams.
Agricultural industry emissions accounting tools, including the Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) online Carbon Calculator, are indicating that most farms will need to offset their emissions, with an MLA target of reduced emissions by 2030 - only six years away.
Trees planted as sustainable crops are one of the low-risk options for carbon offset whilst supporting and increasing farm production.
The Natural Capital Conference at Bathurst will look at the traditional and emerging markets for timber products whilst promoting the agricultural benefits of trees on farms.
Keynote speaker Professor Rod Keenan from Melbourne University has spent almost 20 years trialling how mixed farms could complement their existing farming activities using shelter belts whilst potentially offsetting their carbon emissions and achieving a secondary income stream from carbon credits.
Prof Keenan will present on his farm forestry project in Victoria and his research on business cases and the options and opportunities available to farmers as 2030 net zero emissions targets loom.
Research Officer at the Australian National University's Sustainable Farms project, Daniel Florance, will be speaking on his work with ecologists and economists over the last 15 years to value shelter belts in agricultural businesses.
A 25% reduction in lamb mortality, 30% improvement in weight gain and reduced water use (evapotranspiration) of between 7 - 20 times are some of the documented benefits.
Integrated pest management, improved water infiltration, reduced erosion and increased property value are other benefits of strategic shelter belts that now also offer income potential in the form of carbon credits and speciality timber markets.
Other presenters will promote how to, where to and when to engage.
More information and tickets can be found at www.treeconference.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.