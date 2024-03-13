Cowra Guardian
Natural capital:Trees as an alternative crop

March 13 2024 - 1:31pm
Professor Rod Keenan from Melbourne University will be the keynote speaker at the The Natural Capital Conference at Bathurst next week.
An important conference targeting farmers and landholders will be held at Rydges in Bathurst on March 21 and 22 aimed at raising their awareness of the multi-level benefits of trees in agricultural production systems - especially emerging markets for timber products with the potential to add new income streams.

