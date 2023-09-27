Last surviving Cowra Breakout prisoner passes away

Mr Teruo Murakami, the last known survivor of the Cowra Breakout, passed away in the early morning hours of September 14, 2023 at the remarkable age of 103.
Former Cowra mayor Bill West has described Mr Murakami's connection to Cowra as "profound" and says the town is indebted to him for "his tireless efforts in promoting peace".
Mr Murakami has visited Cowra on numerous occasions.
During a visit in 2014 Mr Murakami spoke passionately to the a Cowra High School audience about the Breakout and his involvement.
"I drew a circle, when we voted on the breakout which meant I agreed to the riot," Mr Murakami said.
"I ran out of my hut and straight in to Broadway (The road which divided the camp) and ducked into a trench on the side of the road.
"I watched the huts burn, it was as bright as day outside," he said.
Mr Murakami was captured on the Kokoda Track after he had come down with malaria, and other tropical diseases.
"His visits were not merely personal; they were a testament to his unwavering commitment to peace and reconciliation," Cr West said.
"Mr Murakami generously shared his experiences and wisdom with our community, often speaking through an interpreter to school students.
"His powerful messages of forgiveness, unity, and understanding left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of those who were fortunate enough to hear him speak.
"In the face of the historic tragedy that was the Cowra Breakout, Mr Murakami's life journey was a remarkable testament to the power of reconciliation and the human spirit's capacity to heal.
"He showed us that, despite the darkest chapters of our past, there is always a path towards forgiveness and reconciliation.
"We owe a profound debt of gratitude to Mr Murakami for his tireless efforts in promoting peace and understanding.
"His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, reminding us of the importance of dialogue, empathy, and compassion in our pursuit of a harmonious society.
"Cowra Council, on behalf of the community, expresses our deepest condolences to Mr Murakami's family and friends during this difficult time.
"We are grateful for the privilege of having had Mr Murakami as a part of our community, and we will carry his message of peace and reconciliation forward in his memory," Cr West said.
