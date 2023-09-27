Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Last surviving Cowra Breakout prisoner passes away

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
September 27 2023 - 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teruo Murakami and translator Professor Mami Yamada in Cowra in 2014. Photo Belinda Cleary.
Teruo Murakami and translator Professor Mami Yamada in Cowra in 2014. Photo Belinda Cleary.

Mr Teruo Murakami, the last known survivor of the Cowra Breakout, passed away in the early morning hours of September 14, 2023 at the remarkable age of 103.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.