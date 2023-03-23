Police inquiries are ongoing after a single vehicle accident in Cowra on Wednesday morning.
According to police, about 3.30am Wednesday, March 22, emergency services were called to the intersection of Taragala Street and Thomas Street, Cowra, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District attended and were told a Ford Fairlaine had crashed into a power pole before the driver fled the scene.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
