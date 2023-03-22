Woman fined $6000 for driving during suspension

Cowra woman Amy Platt, who wasn't present when her name was called to answer two drive suspended charges, was fined $6000 in Cowra Local Court on March 16.
Platt, 36, was also disqualified for 12 months when magistrate Peter Bugden finalised the matter in her absence.
The Jindalee Circuit resident was stopped twice by police in late December and charged with driving disqualified.
According to police documents, about 9.40pm on December 23 last year police observed Platt driving a vehicle with no headlights on on Vaux Street.
Checks revealed the driver of the vehicle may be driving suspended prompting police to stop the vehicle.
When spoken to about driving without her headlights on Platt told about the police "Yeah I have a globe to replace the front light".
Told she was suspended Platt replied "Yeah I know, I rang a counsellor today to help me pay off my fines".
Platt's licence was suspended on September 15 last year for fine defaults.
Police again noticed Platt driving eight days later, about 11.30pm on December 31.
Police documents revealed when she was told "you're driving suspended" she replied "nah I fixed it".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.