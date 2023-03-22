Cowra Guardian
Cowra woman fined $3000 on each of two driving charges

March 23 2023 - 6:30am
Woman fined $6000 for driving during suspension

Cowra woman Amy Platt, who wasn't present when her name was called to answer two drive suspended charges, was fined $6000 in Cowra Local Court on March 16.

