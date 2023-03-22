Green's candidate doesn't expect to win

Green's candidate Jeff Passlow concedes he doesn't expect to win the seat of Cootamundra at next week's election.
However, he is passionate about the environment and hopes by standing he will be able to influence the major parties to sit up, and take notice they really need to get their act together on many issues but especially the environment.
"If we don't have the environment under control the rest of it is nonsense. We may be the first species on earth to bring about our own extinction.
"I also believe the way people are being treated on Manus and Nauru is unforgiveable.
"I am 77 years old and never thought Australia could stoop so low, its abysmal.
Mr Passlow was born in Gundagai and moved to the South Coast as a child.
He received a BSc in biomedical science and was Senior Medical Scientist, Pathology in Nowra for many years.
"After moving to Stockinbingal, my discontent with both the LNP and Labor grew stronger, until, as a senior citizen, I joined the Greens.
"I want people to think what they can do not just sit back and watch the world go by.
"I support the principles the Greens put forward.
Mr Passlow said he thinks the current member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, is a good person but the policies of her party are not great.
"They have spent lots of money fixing lots of things but there is so much more to be done." Mr Passlow said.
On his web site Mr Passlow describes Cootamundra as a huge electorate with varied needs throughout.
If elected he said "I will make every effort to talk to our residents about these needs, and will work hard to address problems expediently."
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
