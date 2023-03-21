Just two years after his first amateur fight Daniel Jeffries can call himself a NSW boxing champion.
Last weekend Jeffries held aloft the NSW Amateur Light Middleweight belt after defeating Sydney fighter Omari Wakilong by unanimous points decision.
Now living in Wagga Wagga 25 year-old Jeffries is coached by another former Cowra resident, Wilfred Williams who coached his son Joe Williams to a world title.
Last weekend's bout was held over four two minute rounds with Jeffries putting the win down to "heart".
"I didn't fight to the best of my ability but I was full on on instinct and heart. Fitness got me home," he said.
We train pretty hard. Hard enough so we don't have to go to the sauna and do a lot of starving- Daniel Jeffries
Inspired by family connections after spending his early days on the football field Jeffries gravitated to boxing under the guidance of Williams two year's ago.
"Growing up seeing my family, both my grandfathers were fighters and coming over to Wagga, my uncle Wilfred is a boxing trainer who has trained champions," Jeffries said.
"He's already trained a world champion in his son Joe.
"Just seeing that as a kid really inspired me," he said.
The grandfathers he refers to are Danny Jeffries senior and Ron Steward.
While taking a short break this week Jeffries focus now will be on defending his title and maintaining his weight in the 67-71 kg range, something he's found easy to do under the guidance of Williams.
"Because I live with him there's something every day, we're forever training and dedicated" he said.
"We train pretty hard. Hard enough so we don't have to go to the sauna and do a lot of starving.
"We like to train hard to earn our meals and stay down in the weights."
And, further down the track "my future goal is to chase all the titles and eventually go pro," he said.
Jeffries parents are Cowra residents Craig and Lisa.
