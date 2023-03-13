It was very pleasing to be able to welcome 36 shooters to the Cowra Gun Club on Saturday, March 4 for the monthly competition which was actually the NSW State Continental Carnival.
Each event comprised of 50 targets shot from 15 metres.
Competition kicked off at 11am and everyone enjoyed the hospitality provided by the club.
The program of events started with the NSW State Double Barrel Continental Championship which was won by Tony O'Leary from Cowra with 55/55.
Another local Cowra shooter to perform well was Peter Phillpott who took out A Grade with 56/57.
Well done to all.
The second event was the NSW State Single Barrel Continental Championship and this time the winner was Mark Liersch from Dubbo, with an impressive score of 48/50. Tony and Peter once again featured in the winner's circle placing in their respective grades.
Our final competition for the day was the NSW State Pointscore Continental Championship.
Pointscore, even though a double barrel event, is scored very differently from other events in that each target shot using the first barrel gains 3 points, second barrel hits amount to 2 points and obviously if the target is missed completely, a nil score if recorded.
This makes for a lot of interesting totals at the end.
Once again Tony O'Leary shone through with an excellent score of 148/150 and to top off the day, he was awarded the High Gun trophy for the afternoon with a cumulative total of 245 out of a possible 250.
This was extremely impressive and Tony was very deserving of the State Championship sashes he received.
Our next competition on April 1 will feature the Central Tablelands Double Barrel championship and we hope to see quite a few here to vie for this prestigious title.
For full results and more photos, please visit the Club website at www.cowragunclubinc.com.au or our Facebook page.
If you would like more information about clay target shooting please contact the President, Mick Crowe via our email cowragunclub@gmail.com
