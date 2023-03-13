Cowra Guardian
NSW State Double Barrel Continental Championship for Cowra's Tony O'Leary

By Jenny Mould
Updated March 14 2023 - 9:42am, first published March 13 2023 - 11:06am
Tony O'Leary proudly wearing one of the NSW State sashes.

It was very pleasing to be able to welcome 36 shooters to the Cowra Gun Club on Saturday, March 4 for the monthly competition which was actually the NSW State Continental Carnival.

