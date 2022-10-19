Ian's Cowra country change

Ian Docker was running a plastics manufacturing business in Bilpin when he and his wife thought it was time for a change in 2016, deciding to move to Gooloogong.
When asked "why Gooloogong?", Ian said he and Kylie chose to move closer to one of Kylie's Aunts who lives locally and he was looking for an outdoor country life.
Part of the move involved Ian adjusting his business too, with Ian deciding to sell the manufacturing arm producing hydroponic channelling, slats for the oyster industry, covers for underground cables, agricultural pipe, plastic sheeting and house cladding. He retained the retail side as it could easily transition to his new country address and Cladding Australia is now headquartered locally.
The business keeps Ian on the go with a footprint that has seen him travelling from border to border in NSW.
He also recently decided to expand into regional Queensland to take advantage of what he considers to be a more favourable business climate than offered under NSW regulations.
Recent changes to NSW legislation around preparation procedures and the cladding installation process, along with confusion over enforcement, has seen additional costs of approximately $10,000 per house in NSW.
Unfortunately, in 2018-19 Ian lost his left eye and with the district then in the grip of a severe drought and dust providing a constant source of irritation for his sight, the couple decided to make the move to Cowra.
They have enjoyed the move and are now settled into their charming period home.
Ian is not one to sit back and he thrives on community involvement, "community is my passion."
He joined Cowra Rotary and was President for a two year term. His genuine interest in seeing business prosper locally also led him to join the Cowra Business Chamber and he was honoured to have been elected recently to the role of Chairman.
In commenting on his appointment to the Chamber, Ian said, "I really want to press for longer opening hours by the hospitality sector to make Cowra a more welcoming destination for visitors to our great town."
Now that he has his business in a good position, Ian is hoping to spend more time pursuing leisure activities including shooting, social rounds of golf and fishing.
community is my passion.- Ian Docker
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.