Artisan creates one off pieces

Jewellers in the true sense of the word are very rare artisans in regional areas but Cowra can proudly lay claim to the specialised skills of Andrew and Tegan Kershaw of the Superb Jewellery in Kendal Street.
Andrew, originally from Boorowa, hence the name of the business related to the Superb Parrot mascot of his home town and the quality of work to which he aspires, is a fully qualified jeweller.
Advertisement
Andrew's skills are perfectly complemented by wife Tegan who has recently gained qualification as a gemologist. This allows her to test and identify various gemstones and Source Certified diamonds and gemstones.
On leaving school Andrew was fortunate enough to go straight into his chosen career as an apprentice with Lavault Jewellers in Boorowa, which were then located in the old Westpac Bank building.
In the interest of furthering his experience and expanding his knowledge, Andrew moved to Canberra taking up a position with a jewellers in Manuka.
During this time he met Tegan and the dynamic duo decided to make the move to Rubyvale on the sapphire fields of Queensland, where they were involved in creating custom jewellery predominantly for the tourist trade.
A desire to come home saw the couple return to Boorowa in 2012 to open their own business, Superb Jewellery. After five years as part of the Boorowa community a business reassessment revealed that the majority of work in their job box was actually emanating from Cowra.
Growing business and strong customer support from Cowra, convinced the couple six years ago that it was time to relocate to better service the majority of their clientele. After inspecting several retail spaces their current location, a former cafe, was chosen and Superb Jewellery of Boorowa became Superb Jewellery of Cowra.
Andrew's specialised skills mean he is able to make special order jewellery from scratch or remodel old jewellery to create pieces to customer specifications. Remodelling old family jewellery to give it new life while maintaining sentimental links to the past, gives Andrew a great sense of satisfaction.
"For example its very nice to be able to take the wedding bands of parents, melt them down and meld them together into reborn pieces for family members.
"When you are making jewellery every piece has its own individual challenge and character, and that makes it very difficult to pick one as a favourite.
Tegan is also able to bring her skills to the fore to help clients source unique stones for the pieces they commission Andrew to create.
See the Superb Jewellery team today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.