Another easy win for the Cowra Blues

sport, local-sport,

The Cowra Blues are two wins and one losses after four rounds of the AFL Central West Senior Men's Tier two competition. The Blues had a bye in round two of the competition. After a less than inspiring first round performance against Parkes in which the Blues kicked a single goal and nine behinds the Blues have recorded convincing wins over the Bathurst Bushrangers Outlaws 110-16 and Orange Tigers 95-25. "We were fairly confident and just put our game plan in play and stuck to it," Blues coach Marc Hyland said. The Blues left Cowra expecting a bench of seven players but by the time the side arrived in Orange this had fallen to two. "But at least we had a rotation for a couple of players if they needed it, but on the day we only really had to rotate out of the ruck," Hyland said. "Everybody basically played a full game of football with Brayden Hamer-Clark from Young a standout. He was outstanding. "Frankie in the key role down forward was outstanding, he kicked seven goals." "The week before he was passing it in to Nath (Worth), this week he got his chance in a full 17 player effort, everybody stood up. "Caleb Worth played well kicking three goals, crumbing down in the forward line." Since the first round the Blues have kicked 31 goals and 19 behinds, a figure Hyland attributes to his side taking its time when a mark is taken in the forward 50. "We've enforced that when you take that mark you need to settle and go through your motions properly," he said. The Blues backline have conceded just six goals and five behinds. "They're outstanding, just locking it down, everybody knows their role, I couldn't be happier, it's good to see from the sideline and on the field," he said. This weekend the Blues return home to Mulyan Oval where they will meet the winless Bathurst Giants. First bounce is at 11am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/13cac29b-995e-43fa-8faa-91ac62dc01b8.jpg/r11_240_4485_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg