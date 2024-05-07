Ignite curiosity at Open Day

Fire and Rescue NSW Station 270 Cowra is gearing up to welcome the community to their free Open Day once again.
On Saturday, May 11, from 10am to 2pm, the doors of the station will be open to all.
This event is a chance for folks to meet the brave firefighters of Cowra, get hands-on with the equipment they use, and pick up some vital safety advice.
Families are especially encouraged to attend.
It's an opportunity for kids and adults alike to learn about fire prevention and safety in a fun and engaging way.
Firefighters will be available to offer practical tips on important matters like installing and maintaining smoke alarms, as well as devising a home fire escape plan.
For the little ones, seeing the fire engines up close is always a highlight.
So mark your calendars and bring along your family and friends for a day of learning, fun, and community spirit at Cowra Fire Station on May 11.
