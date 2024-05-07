Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Cowra's world renowned garden welcomes in Autumn

DR
By Dan Ryan
May 7 2024 - 8:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last Friday, May 3 the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre rang in the beginning of the Koyo Matsuri, marking the beginning of Autumn and showcasing the spectacular colour of the changing season in the garden.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DR

Dan Ryan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.