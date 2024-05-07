Cowra's world renowned garden welcomes in Autumn

Last Friday, May 3 the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre rang in the beginning of the Koyo Matsuri, marking the beginning of Autumn and showcasing the spectacular colour of the changing season in the garden.
With the opening of the weekend beginning with a children's day, guests - along with over three hundred children from the local school district were taken through a variety of events including workshops, performances and demonstrations to share and celebrate Japanese culture and Cowra's special relationship with Japan.
On display were martial artists, calligraphy, origami, tea ceremonies and bonsai. Also in attendance were members of the Japanese embassy, with traditional ceremonial dress which they shared with students from across the region.
