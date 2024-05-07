Mulyan at the garden for Koyo Festival Children's Day

Mulyan Public School had an unforgettable experience celebrating Children's Day at the Cowra Japanese Garden on Friday, May 3.
Led by a fantastic staff member, the students enjoyed a seamless and enriching visit.
Their adventure began with a captivating display of traditional Japanese toys and games, with some students mastering the art of Kendama ball-catching.
The highlight was trying on kimonos, immersing themselves in Japanese culture.
As they strolled through the garden, the students participated in an engaging eye spy activity, marvelling at the diverse flora and the stunning autumn colours.
Feeding the vibrant koi fish added to the enchantment of the day.
A well-deserved lunch break was enjoyed under their designated marquee.
The creativity continued with origami sessions, where students crafted intricate paper cranes, dogs and cats on beautifully patterned paper.
The cultural festival provided insights into Japanese artworks and dolls, rounding off a day filled with learning and fun.
The Mulyan Public School community extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Cowra Japanese Gardens for providing such a memorable and inclusive experience for all involved.
