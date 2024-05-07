Emergency centre funding for Gooloogong

Funding has been announced for a community evacuation centre at the Gooloogong School.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke this week announced $188,620 in funding the centre.
Ms Cooke said the project is being funded under the latest round of the Clubgrants Category 3 Infrastructure Program, which reinvests a contribution from the state's registered clubs' gaming machine profits, back into community projects.
"Both as the local member, and in my previous role as the state's Emergency Services Minister, I know all too well the importance of having locations set up where people feel safe and looked after in times of need," Ms Cooke said.
"As we know, during flooding events, areas in and around Gooloogong are at risk of inundation, so it's vital that we have the resources in place to ensure all residents are catered for should similar events unfold in the future.
"The $188,620 in funding will go towards the installation of a demountable building at Gooloogong Public School with a fully equipped kitchen, which can be used in conjunction with the school's hall to provide a safe haven for locals.
"When not in use as an evacuation centre, the kitchen will also be utilised by students as a learning resource, making good use of the school's vegetable garden.
"Of course flooding isn't the only scenario requiring emergency response plans, with bushfires also a threat during the summer months, so ensuring the community is well prepared, and that locals all know their roles during a disaster, provides a level of reassurance to the community," she said.
Ms Cooke explained the grants are funded through a rebate on the state's registered clubs' gaming machines.
