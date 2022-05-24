Work begins on Wyangala water treatment plant

news, local-news,

Work has begun on a new $5.1 million Wyangala Water Treatment Plant which will deliver up to 800,000 litres of clean drinking water every day to village residents and the popular holiday park. Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the new water treatment plant is a great step forward for the community and local economy. "Turning on the tap to fill your glass with clean, treated water is something millions of Australians do every minute of every day, which is why I am pleased Wyangala village will finally have infrastructure in place that will enable them to do the same," Ms Cooke said. "It is fantastic this project has already injected $820,000 into the local economy which means more money in the till for regional business owners." "The principal contractor Enviropacific Services aims to employ one-third of its workforce locally and has engaged 17 local businesses, including companies providing fabrication, electrical installation, civil engineering, earth works and surveying services." Cowra Mayor Bill West welcomed the start of construction. "The current water treatment plant at Wyangala is no longer fit for purpose, which is why we have been pushing to replace the ageing infrastructure to ensure locals have access to a reliable stream of clean, drinkable water," Mayor West said. "It is great to see workers on site because this means we are one step closer to improving the quality of the water for the town and Reflections Holiday Park, which is a major win for Wyangala." Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce said residents will have safe, drinkable running water by early next year. "Everyone deserves access to good quality drinking water," the Deputy Prime Minister said. "That's why I have been working with the NSW Government to get shovels in the ground so we can get on with the job of building a more modern, efficient and reliable Water Treatment Plant that will provide clean potable water to residents. "For the first time, treated drinking water will also be piped to the Reflections Holiday Park unlocking the economic potential of Wyangala as a tourism destination." NSW Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said the project will be a game changer for the town's residents. "The new water treatment plant will be almost double the size of the current plant which will enable residents and visitors to have better access to clean drinking water," Mr Anderson said. "The new infrastructure will make Wyangala an even better place to live, work and visit which is great news for local businesses." Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack said the Wyangala Water Treatment Plant would help unlock the region's potential. "This is what happens when you have good Coalition Governments working together at a Federal and State level to achieve great outcomes for regional communities," Mr McCormack said. "The wonderful Wyangala community deserves the best possible water infrastructure and we are delivering just that." Once the plant is finished in early 2023, it will be owned and operated by Cowra Shire Council. ALSO MAKING NEWS:

Work begins on Wyangala water treatment plant