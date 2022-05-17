Royce is on his way

news, local-news,

Royce Simmons this morning started a journey that will see him walk more than 300km from his home town of Gooloogong to Penrith. It's a journey Simmons hopes will raise awareness of dementia and raise funds to assist with dementia research. A favourite son of the Penrith Panthers Simmons was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. On the first leg of his journey Simmons is being joined by another former local Andrew Farrar and NSW Origin coach Brad Fittler as they set off on an eight hour walk to Cowra. The three set off just after 7.30am from the Gooloogong Country Club. When they arrive in Cowra they will attend a league clinic hosted by the Cowra Magpies at Sid Kallas Oval before attending a dinner tonight at the Cowra Bowling Club. Typically of the man known only as 'Simmo', the footy legend wants to help enhance the lives of everyone impacted by dementia. For Royce's walk schedule, details of fundraising events along the way, and much more, go to www.roycesbigwalk.com.au. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/e588883b-7986-47d2-ba6a-42c8a700787f.JPG/r11_240_4485_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg