A former Cowra man, now living in Echuca, was placed on four 12 month Community Correction Orders in the Local Court on May 4. Tyrone Joseph McKeown entered pleas of guilty to three counts of destroy or damage property and one of stalk/intimidate when he appeared before magistrate Jillian Kiely via telephone. His solicitor told the court McKeown, 22, accepted responsibility for his actions. "He tells me his behaviour was completely unacceptable," the solicitor said. That behaviour, according to police documents, involved McKeown consuming a quantity of alcohol and illicit drugs on April 4 this year before returning to a property where he was staying. Some time later, police say, McKeown became agitated when looking for his illicit drugs. Police said threats where then made against his victim before McKeown went outside the residence and punched three large holes in its fibro wall. He then, police said, walked over to a vehicle parked at the residence and smashed its windscreen. Placing McKeown on the orders Ms Kiely said he did appear to have good prospects for rehabilitation.

Holes punched in wall during offence