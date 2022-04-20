Community groups and schools given a boost by Gooloogong Markets

news, local-news,

On April 10 the Gooloogong Recreation Park held another successful market. Despite the threat of rain they managed to have 32 stalls attending on the day. The stall numbers were a little down due to COVID and other unforeseen reasons but the stalls were of a high quality and hundreds turned out to enjoy the beautiful day. Two young girls from Cowra High School were busking and were amazing keeping everyone entertained. Have you ever wondered where the proceeds from the Gooloogong Recreation Park markets sites go and how they assist the local Community? Well, at the last markets the Markets co-ordinators Lynne Dowd and Michele Spicer made a presentation of $500 each to the Gooloogong Public School (represented by Nell Norrie), the Gooloogong Historical Society (represented by Kate Thompson and Rosemary Parker) and the Gooloogong Log Cabin (represented by Carolyn Noble) toward their current needs and $100 to the Gooloogong Memorial Club rooms (represented by Jessica Bloomfield ANZAC Day Co-ordinator) toward ANZAC day expenses. They also presented a defibrillator to the Gooloogong Public School for their use and the use of the community. The defibrillator will also be available for community events such as markets days and ANZAC Day etc. These donations to the Community totalled about $3,000 and were appreciated by the various groups. The Groups also take turns in holding the market raffles which also help with their fund raising. Other defibrillators in Gooloogong are located at the Gooloogong Hotel and the Country Club. The Gooloogong park looked absolutely beautiful on the day thanks to Ted Thompson and his team who prepare the park for the markets. The Committee also thanked and the stallholders and the community for their continued support and attendance at their bi-monthly markets. The Committee advised that they try to support local and district stallholders but some stallholders also travel from Canberra, Orange and Dubbo and that they try to limit the number of stalls selling the same products to ensure a wide variety of products are for sale to those attending . The next Gooloogong Recreation Park markets will be held on Sunday, June 12, 9am to 1pm and bookings are now being taken. The support of the Gooloogong markets in the future will ensure the community benefits from further donations. For further information and bookings ring Michele on 63448291 or Lynne on 63448350. ALSO MAKING NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/1bb539ec-e27e-42f7-9eb4-53dd24858077.jpg/r8_305_3256_2140_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Community groups and schools given a boost by Gooloogong Markets