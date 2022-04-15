Manner of walking alerts police to drink driver

news, local-news,

A man stopped by police and charged with a high range drink driving offence came to police attention, magistrate Jillian Kiely noted, due to his "manner of walking". Glenn Barry Franklin, 51, of Darling Avenue was charged with the offence at 11.50am on February 13 this year after police noticed him walking unsteadily towards his vehicle in Brisbane Street. Police performed a U turn shortly after by which time Franklin was, the court heard, in his vehicle and travelling on Kendal Street. After he was stopped Franklin returned a positive breath test. A subsequent breath analysis revealed a blood alcohol reading of 0.191. The court heard Franklin admitted to drinking vodka the night before he was stopped and charged. Representing himself and pleading guilty Franklin told the court he had lost his job after his licence was suspended on the spot. "You were pulled over for your manner of walking," Ms Kiely said to Franklin. She then placed him on a 12 month Community Corrections Order, told him he was disqualified from driving for six months and ordered he install an interlock device in any vehicle he drove for 24 months after his disqualification period ended. ALSO MAKING NEWS:

