A hydroponic cannabis set-up discovered in a Cowra house by community service workers had been dismantled by the time police were informed and attended the location. The remnants of the set-up however remained and and two Cowra men were subsequently charged with cultivating a prohibited plant after police found cannabis plants and fertilizer in a garbage bin. One of the men Peter Radomir Avramovic, 74, of Walker Street, was sentenced to a 12 months Community Corrections Order when he appeared in Cowra Local Court on March 6. A co-accused it still to appear. When police arrived at the home on February 2 the court heard they found what was left of a hydroponic cannabis set up in a room that was completely blacked out, was highly ventilated, complete with large lighting and watering facilities. Police were told that the operation had been dismantled following the visit by community services. Avramovic told police he had never smoked cannabis. The court heard that Avramovic and another person admitted to starting the growing of cannabis five or six years ago but said no monies or finances were gained from the operation and none of the cannabis had been supplied to other persons. Avramovic's solicitor told the court her client plead guilty to the offence because he knew it was in his house. "The other gentleman was cultivating the plant in his house, but (Avramovic) knew it was happening," his solicitor said.

Police shut down hydroponics set up