Plans look good for Woodstock show

After two years in the digital sphere due to COVID-19, early plans are looking good for a face to face Woodstock Show on Sunday, September 4, 2022. The show's committee held their annual general meeting last month with Ben Johnstone entering his second term as president and the other executive members returned to their positions. Show Secretary Alison Rutledge, said the plan for 2022 was to roll over their plans from 2021. "Because we cancelled the show four weeks out from our 2021 event, all our entertainers were booked, so upon cancelling we just rebooked them for 2022," she said. "So we'll have Troppo Magic, Dinkum Dinosaurs and the Rufftrack crew returning, but we have also been successful in securing a grant to host the 2022 show. "So we might put in some extra entertainers, but that's still to be confirmed. "We'll have our market laneway again, so everything is pretty much the same." Ms Rutledge said while the overall concept of the show would stay the same there would be some differences and improvements on their last face to face show in 2019. "We are finding a lot of people, and COVID has played a big part in this, they've left their businesses," he said. "The guy who used to bring woodfired pizzas no longer exists, only one of the coffee vans we used still exists . "So it was nice we had an affiliation with those business and they knew how the show rolled, now we've got to reset. "We've spent the last two years improving our infrastructure, we've got more seating available for people, more shade a new kiosk for the people to work out of. "So hopefully the grounds will be more accommodating to our crowd and even though COVID will be buried to a degree, we'll still work on COVID safety measures." She said one of the major changes for the 2022 show would be around their gate, with an opportunity on offer for a local community group. "One thing we are doing this year is we will be implementing online ticket sales prior to the event in conjunction to cash sales at the gate," she said. "We trying to make it easier on our volunteers because one of their biggest commitments is the gate, we need 22 volunteers to run it from 5am in the morning because we don't like to have anyone on there for hours on end. "That takes away a huge volunteer base away from the rest of the show, so we are going to try and outsource that. "So as part of the funding we've received, we've designated $1000 to a community group within the Cowra shire that would be willing to come help run our gate. "We'll put out expressions of interest shortly and any community group in the shire, and if it is two and they have to split the money, we'll pay them $1000 to do it." Despite the success from their online shows in the past two years Ms Rutledge said the entire committee was determined to have a face to face show this year. "We are hoping the online thing can go quite for a bit and we get back to face to face," she said. "We have a new steward on the cars, utes and bikes and he's really keen to ramp that up, that was really gaining momentum before COVID. "We'll have to spread our wings a bit and give him more space because we were pushing the boundaries on space for that in 2019 with record entries. "The other thing we'll be doing differently, and we were going to do it last year, is we'll be accepting entries for the pavilion on the Saturday prior to the show. "We've never done that in the past, which means the pavilion is closed for a couple of hours on show day and because we are a one day event it takes away from the experience. "So entries will be accepted on Saturday till a bit after lunch and then the judging will take place that afternoon leaving the pavilion open all day Sunday. "But things will evolve over the next few months."

