This is the year to take your seats at the Cowra Show for a first-class, wild west arena performance that features Brumbies, Brahmans and family fun. After runaway success around Australia, the Rooftop Show is bringing the Heroes of the Outback to Cowra with some highly refined and visually enchanting stunts, true blue Australian comedy and awe-inspiring horsemanship. Its lovable bush characters and amusing storyline encourages crowd participation and family fun. The horses and stockman will gallop into the camp draft arena on Friday night, October 14, with a show that is sure to get hearts racing and whips cracking. Full of cheeky moments and amazing stunts, the show is a must-see for anyone who has ever wanted to put on a cowboy hat. The Rooftop team saddle up with an all-star line up of horses, dogs, cattle and their unmistakably blue IVECO trucks. These equine artists will be injecting some new energy into the Cowra arena with some never before seen stunts that will make you catch your breath as you watch and encourage intimate and intricate horse moments that celebrate the bond between humans and horses. Dave Manchon's exciting style of equine arena shows are recognised as providing some of the most exciting moments seen in the equine industry today. The Rooftop Express Production is partnering with the Northern Agricultural Association Inc to share an uplifting message about the role of primary production in NSW with all Australians.

Rooftop Express to bring wild west to Cowra Show