Citroens to shine in Cowra 'Cit-in'

news, local-news,

Cowra is set to play host to the Citroen Car Club of NSW's annual "Cit-in" - an Australian wide get together of enthusiasts. The "Cit-in" will take place from Friday, March 25 to Monday, March 28 with participants to take part in a number of activities across the Cowra shire. A Show and Shine will be held on Saturday, March 26 between 11am and 2pm at the Cowra Showground, with 73 cars and 24 different models on display. Those in attendance will also be able to vote for the People's Choice Award. For more information on the "Cit-in", please visit http://citroencarclub.org.au/ READ MORE: Cowra Gem and Collectors Club annual fair to make a return Cargo to Grenfell: taking steps to improve mental health Cowra Probus hits the target with guest speaker Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/a5d4f511-2a02-4eeb-9b75-feab5d71a7ea.jpg/r0_6_288_169_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg