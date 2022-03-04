Cowra Gem and Collectors Club annual fair to make a return

news, local-news,

The Cowra Showground Pavilion is set to be packed to the rafters with rare finds with the return of the Cowra Gem and Collectors Club's annual show and fair. Held over two days, the fair will feature antique and vintage items such as bottles of all descriptions, china, glass, kitchenalia, garagenalia, tools and lots, lots more across more than 100 displays and sales stalls. Exhibitors and sellers are not only local but come from all around NSW, Victoria and even further afield. It's the only one of its kind in Central West NSW and beyond, and the only place to see displays like these. The Gem and Collectors Club's annual show and fair will be held on Saturday, May 14 between 9.30am and 5.30pm and Sunday, May 15 from 9am till 2pm. READ MORE: Getting fit for business with Jacquie Dolbel Cowra's Linda Jonkers gears up for Tour de Cure Council worried original funding announcement won't cover project Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/5e7cac86-5d46-45dc-be06-344732db5d21.jpg/r0_185_5113_3074_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg