Getting fit for business with Jacquie Dolbel

Getting fit and healthy, it forms a part of almost everyone's New Year's resolutions. But how much do we really know about those hard working personal trainers we head to come January 2 following our New Year's Day hangover? As part of our ongoing series, the Cowra Guardian caught up with Personal Trainer Jacquie Dolbel to talk about her business and what makes people sweat. How long have you been a personal trainer and what drew you to the industry? I have been a personal trainer since late 2015 and was drawn to the industry as I love being able to teach people what they are capable of. There is no better feeling than assisting someone to achieve their goals. I love being part of that experience. What does a typical day look like for you? A typical day for me is reviewing where clients got to in their last session, adjusting programs if there are things that need to be worked around, lots of cleaning and updating the Member Connect group page with a workout of the day, a recipe or some words of wisdom. What challenges do you face being a personal trainer? Trying to create space in my day for everyone, but then leaving enough time in my day for me as well. It's hard to create the perfect work/life balance, but I feel like I am getting there in 2022. What advice do you have for people looking to enter the industry? Set clear goals or a clear path that you want to take. Know the clients that you want to coach/train and turn your attention to them. And don't worry about what others are doing, do your thing and do it well. What advice would you have for people wanting to be more fit and healthy? Get in some form of movement everyday. Find something that you enjoy doing and it won't be such a chore. I have found that training with friends makes it so much easier to get up each morning. You are accountable to each other and you don't want to let the other person down. Is there something the community may not know about you? I have this irrational fear of something under my bed in the dark. As a little kid I used to jump from the doorway to the bed after I had turned the light off. I've progressed and now I just walk really quickly. And I also love a good dad joke - I was going to cook alligator for tea ... but then I realised I only had a croc pot.

