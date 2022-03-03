Mayor calls for state government to ensure budget covers a new or redeveloped hospital

news, local-news,

Cowra mayor Bill West has called on the state government to ensure the budgetary allocation for the Cowra Hospital redevelopment is sufficient to meet a fit for purpose facility as questions remain over whether the town will receive a new facility on a greenfield site. Cr West says any new or redeveloped hospital needs to meet the Cowra community's needs. "Since the $70.2 million (for the project) was announced we know there have been substantial increases in the cost of construction," Cr West said. His comments come on the back of an $80 million announcement for a hospital redevelopment in Temora. "All we're seeking is that the clinical services plan and the planning that has been undertaken so far is able to completed the community gets the hospital which is essential for our community," Cr West said. In February 2019 the NSW Minister for Health visited Cowra and announced $70.2 million for the re-development of Cowra Hospital. Since that time Council and the wider community has been involved in various forms of consultation to progress the planning. "While Council has been advised the Clinical Services Plan has been completed, neither Council or the community has to date been afforded the opportunity to view the final plan," Cr West said. "This is not considered satisfactory and understandably raises questions about the process being undertaken." Cr West said it is anticipated announcements will be forthcoming in the near future on the planned location and building requirements for the new facility. "Naturally, a common question within the community has been - will it be a re-development on the existing site of a greenfield development on a new site? "While that is an important question it is not the key question or concern. "Of greater importance is the funding the NSW Government will make available to the project. "In the three years since the announcement building costs have risen considerably and will continue to rise until the door is opened on a new facility. "What is of great concern to Council is the prospect of the NSW Government cutting the services required for the health of our community and not delivering on the Clinical Services Plan in order to meet a budget figure that was an estimate back in 2019. "That outcome would be severely short changing the Cowra and district community as well as impacting the role of a district hospital within the Western Area Health region," Cr West said. Cr Sharon D'elboux agrees the $70.2 million may not cover the cost for a facility needed by Cowra. "I believe Cowra has waited long enough for this development," Cr D'elboux said. "This is a significant issue for our community and something we need action on as soon as possible," Cr Erin Watt said. In summing up Cr West pointed out that State Member Steph Cooke had worked "very hard on this and made it her number one electorate priority". Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

