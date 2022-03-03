Cowra's Linda Jonkers gears up for Tour de Cure

news, local-news,

Cowra woman Linda Jonkers will set off on a 1445km cycling journey from Geelong to Canberra on March 11 raising funds cancer research as part of the 2022 Tour de Cure (TDC). A keen sportswoman Linda will be one of 104 riders and 55 crew aiming to raise $2 million for cancer research, support and prevention projects Australia-wide. As of this week the riders and crew have raised $1.3 million. The 2022 TDC Signature Tour kicks off from Geelong and will finish in Canberra on March 19. Since 2007, Tour de Cure has raised more than $75 million, funded 563 cancer projects, contributed to more than 55 cancer advances or breakthroughs, and talked to over 175,000 school children about making healthy lifestyle decisions. As part of the tour, Linda and her fellow riders will fund eight different cancer grants of $10,000 to the local communities they pass through to help support those affected by cancer in these regions. The Cancer Council in Young, will be one of those community recipients with Tour riders rolling into the centre on Thursday, March 17. In recent months Linda has been busy running a variety of fundraising events starting with a morning tea in Wombat, a Christmas raffle, a music afternoon at Woodstock Hotel, an endurance ride weekend at Woodstock and collecting Return and Earn containers. Very grateful already to everyone who has contributed to her fundraising efforts Linda is reminding locals that donations can be made until the end of March via https://tourdecure.grassrootz.com/signature-tour-2022/linda-jonkers Friday, March 11: Day 1 Geelong to Ballarat 130km. Saturday, March 12: Day 2 Ballarat to Bendigo 159km. Sunday, March 13: Day 3 Bendigo to Wangaratta 211km. Monday, March 14: Day 4 Wangaratta to Beechworth 169km. Tuesday, March 15: Day 5 Beechworth to Albury 153km. Wednesday, March 16: Day 6 Albury to Wagga 142km. Thursday, March 17: Day 7 Wagga to Young 161km. Friday, March 18: Day 8 Young to Goulburn 184km. Saturday, March 19: Day 9 Goulburn to Canberra 136km.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/06ec1016-a45c-44c0-9802-a6de49ddd0ef.jpg/r0_14_1600_918_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg