Cowra Probus hits the target with guest speaker

The President of Cowra Mens' Probus, Richard Oliver, gave his report to the annual general meeting at the club's meeting on March 1. In his report he expressed the difficulties of the previous 12 months with all the restrictions that had to be observed with COVID. He stated that he was happy to welcome new members to the club and was saddened with the deaths of other members. He thanked the club executive for their help during the year and hoped the next year would be easier. In the elections, Richard Oliver was returned as president as were Allan Vorias and Phil Cottam as secretary and treasurer. The other elected members were Doug Beer Vice President, Geoff Baker, Mike Bonnor, Roy Cox, Jim Marden, Robert McKay, Tony Smith and Allan Vorias again as Tours Director Guest speaker for the meeting was Mick Crowe who is the president of the Cowra Gun Club, introduced by Richard Oliver. In his talk Mick said the club has been active since 1944, originally at a site behind the cemetery until 1952 when it moved to its present site on the Grenfell Road. The clubhouse was a hut from the POW camp and at the moment they are applying for grants to improve the buildings. He said when the club commenced they had only one trap but now has five. There are four grades of shooters with AA being the best with a success rate of 97%. To be a member you have to be of good character with clearances and references. The club shoots on the first Saturday of the month and the third Saturday is a practice day. Shooters are able to compete locally, zone, state and national. Mick stated that it is not a cheap sport with guns ranging in price up to $40000. The gun's wood is walnut crafted from the roots of the tree. Each shell costs 50c and in a No8 shell there are 300 lead pellets. The targets are bio degradable and are so finely made so that if only one pellet hits the target it will record the hit. Allan Vorias thanked Mick and made a presentation on behalf of the members. Since the easing of the COVID restrictions the Cowra Mens Probus Club tour director, Allan Vorias, organised a trip to West Wyalong to go to the movies. A former member of Cowra Club, Ron Cooper, has been instrumental in recreating the Tivoli Theatre in the old Masonic Hall. The trip took the members there via Young and Temora, with a morning tea at Centenary Lake in Temora, then to West Wyalong to a great lunch before the movie. ALSO MAKING NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/c24fd9f8-77d1-462f-bfbf-29791381a133_rotated_270.JPG/r0_520_3024_2229_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg